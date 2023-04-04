Upstate New York Has Another Millionaire Scratch-Off Winner!

There are a lot of New York Lottery scratch-off tickets in New York state. You can spend anywhere from one to thirty dollars. The latest winner spend a cool thirty bucks but cashed in for the top prize of one million dollars!

80356835 Credit: Tetra Images/Source: Thinkstock loading...

Which New York Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Was it?

The winner scratched off one of the newer and highest-priced games. It was the thirty-dollar VIP Millions scratch-off game with the top prize of one million dollars.

https://nylottery.ny.gov/scratch-off-games https://nylottery.ny.gov/scratch-off-games loading...

Like most of the New York Lottery scratch-off games, you have to match your numbers to the numbers below. If they match, you win the corresponding amount below the number.

Who Was The $1 Million Winner and Where Was It Purchased?

The winner of the VIP Millions New York Lottery scratch-off ticket is Richard Horton of Elmira, NY in Chemung County. He chose to take the lump sum after taxes and was given $651,000 according to the New York Lottery.

https://nylottery.ny.gov/winner/?richard-horton https://nylottery.ny.gov/winner/?richard-horton loading...

The NY Lottery's VIP Millions lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 865 Davis Street in Elmira.

google maps google maps loading...

Because the New York Lottery VIP Millions scratch-off game is newer, there are still twenty-seven $1 million prizes left and tour $5 million top prizes left in this game.

Check out the updated list of New York Lottery scratch-off games and how many top prizes are out there.