Upstate New York College Town Makes ‘Nation’s Best’ Top 20 List

An Upstate New York jewel was recently nominated by USA Today in its annual survey of the country's Top Ten Small College Towns.

While it's an honor to be nominated, USA Today will accept votes until the end of the month to determine the winner.

Shoutout Saratoga Springs

When people think of Saratoga Springs, "college town" might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Horseracing, world-class spas, fine-dining, state parks, and shopping might be more at the top of my mind.

Saratoga Springs nominated as best small college town in USA, 518-news, 518news, saratoga best college town it the USA Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs. A Top 20 finalist for USA Today's Best Small College Town. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Still, USA Today recently named Saratoga Springs one of the top 20 finalists in its annual survey of America's Best Small College Towns, and your vote could propel it to the top spot.

About the beloved Spa City, the USA Today says that "possessing natural mineral springs and a thriving equestrian scene, Saratoga Springs is also the home of both Empire State University and Skidmore College, serving as a major draw for students pursuing higher education. Nearby Saratoga Lake is a popular spot for water recreation, while visitors who prefer to stay closer to city limits can take a guided tour of the historic Saratoga Race Course."

What's the Criteria for Selection?

USA Today nominated 20 college towns across the country in cities with less than 50,000 population that possess "fun, youthful vibes, unexpected dining and shopping options, and plenty of cultural offerings. Throw in a beautiful campus and regional surprises, and you have a recipe for a great vacation."

Which small college town is your top pick?

Vote once per day until voting closes on Monday, March 31 at noon ET.

The winning small towns will be announced on Wednesday, April 9.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker