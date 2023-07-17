Upstate Farms Honored with New York Dairy of Distinction Awards

The Northeast Dairy Farm Beautification Program recognizes certain dairy farms in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Vermont, and New York that excel in the industry. There were a few that were honored in Upstate New York.

What Is The New York Dairy of Distinction Award Program?

The program recognizes the hard work and dedication of dairy farm owners who have well-kept farms and promote a good dairy industry image. The program was established in 1983 and the Northeast Dairy Farm Beautification Program has announced the winners for 2023.

Which Upstate NY Dairies Won Dairy of Distinction Honors?

There were four Upstate New York dairy farms that were honored with this award. These winning dairy farms receive the special Dairy of Distinction roadside sign for their farms according to WKTV.com.

The Upstate New York winning farms are:

The Broadwell Dairy Carlisle, NY (Schoharie County)

Insight Dairy, LLC of Little Falls, NY

Young Crest Farm in Jefferson County

Riveredge Dairy Castorland, NY (Lewis County)

Many of these farms have won the Super Milk award in the past which is another prestigious award in the dairy farm industry. They also supply Garelick Farms, TruMoo, Price Chopper, and other outlets with their dairy products throughout the state.

They are also committed to the communities they are in to run tours and have fun programs and events to promote agriculture in the area.