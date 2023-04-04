50 Years Ago The Twin Towers Opened In New York: See Photos of Their Construction

This month marks 50 years since the Twin Towers opened in lower Manhattan of New York City.

For the rest of our lives, whenever we see the New York skyline in person, in pictures, or in movies, we will always be reminded of the nearly 3,000 innocent souls we lost on 9/11. The memories of those lost and what we all experienced that day almost 22 years ago will always be in our hearts and on our minds.

Before that tragic day, the Twin Towers were a New York City icon. The original World Trade Center reshaped the New York skyline when the towers rose 110 stories in the early 1970s, officially opening 50 years ago on April 4th, 1973, according to History.com.

Growing up in New Jersey, it was always a breathtaking sight to view those buildings looking over the New York skyline whenever we spent time on the Jersey side of the Hudson River. Especially when they were lit up at night. The fact the 2 of the world's tallest buildings stood next to each other made them a sight to behold.

You have surely seen countless photos of the completed Twin Towers, and just as impressive are these photos documenting them rising to dizzying heights during their construction.