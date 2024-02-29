Train Smashes Car in Upstate NY, Driver Miraculously Unharmed (WATCH)

Train Smashes Car in Upstate NY, Driver Miraculously Unharmed (WATCH)

Train Versus Car in Upstate NY

It's nothing short of a miracle that a driver was unharmed after his parked car was obliterated by a train on Wednesday night in Upstate, New York - and after you watch the video, we think you'll agree.

According to sources, the harrowing incident happened Wednesday evening at around 8:20 at night near North Main Street and Grove Street in Voorheesville. Sources say that initially, the Albany County Sheriff's Department said the vehicle "had been unoccupied."

The car was parked in the vicinity of N. Main Street and Grove Street in Voorheesville, New York when it was run into by a train. Amazingly, the driver was unharmed. Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Man Inside the Vehicle

We now know that's not the case after Sheriff Craig Apple shared an update on his Facebook before midnight, stating that the vehicle was occupied, adding that the man inside the vehicle miraculously didn't sustain any injuries.

"Update - The vehicle that was hit by a train earlier in V’Ville was occupied. The driver did NOT sustain injuries, but was arrested for DWI after he blew a .26."  -Sheriff Craig Apple

According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office,  Kyle M. Jacobson, 38, of Voorheesville, while alcohol-impaired, was unharmed when the train smashed into his red Honda Accord that he parked on the tracks while facing in the direction of the oncoming locomotive.

While the impact is severe, most of the damage appeared to be to the passenger side of the car, sparing Jacobson from any significant injury.

Sources say that when officers arrived they found Jacobson in the driver's seat "exhibiting signs of intoxication." He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

According to sources, he reportedly blew a .26% BAC, over three times the legal NY limit of 0.08%.

See the Video Below

(It does contain some profanity, and is NSFW)

 

The 20 Worst Places To Live In New York [RANKED]

The experts at Money Inc. have compiled their annual rankings of the worst place to live in New York for 2023 based on safety, quality of schools, the strength of local job markets, and leisure/entertainment. When you put that all together, Money Inc. says there are 20 New York cities and towns to stay away from.

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?

There are plenty of NY Lottery scratch-off games that have big jackpots left. If you are feeling lucky, try your luck at one of the New York Lottery scratch-off games. According to the New York Lottery, these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you become an instant millionaire.

Gallery Credit: NY Lottery

Heartwrenching Look at Beloved Upstate NY Concert Venue Before Demolition

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

The Starlite Music Theater opened in 1957 and was a popular venue located in Latham. There were many acts that passed through the Starlite until 1997. It was a 3,000-seat theater in the round. In the 1980s I saw Belinda Carlisle of the Go Go's at the Starlite Music Theater. Kenny Rogers, The Monkees, Weird Al Yankovic, Jonny Cash, Run DMC, Diana Ross, and more graced the stage. The Starlite closed its doors in 1998 and laid dormant for years. Then in December 2012, the Starlite was demolished. Here are pictures of the venue in the summer of 2012 before it was leveled.
Filed Under: new york, facebook, upstate ny, voorheesville, Upstate new York news, upstate, 518 News, 518NEWS
Categories: Videos, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR