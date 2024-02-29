Train Smashes Car in Upstate NY, Driver Miraculously Unharmed (WATCH)

Train Versus Car in Upstate NY

It's nothing short of a miracle that a driver was unharmed after his parked car was obliterated by a train on Wednesday night in Upstate, New York - and after you watch the video, we think you'll agree.

According to sources, the harrowing incident happened Wednesday evening at around 8:20 at night near North Main Street and Grove Street in Voorheesville. Sources say that initially, the Albany County Sheriff's Department said the vehicle "had been unoccupied."

Train smashes into car in Upstate NY, Car parked in Albany gets hit by train, Upstate New York News, 518-news, 518news The car was parked in the vicinity of N. Main Street and Grove Street in Voorheesville, New York when it was run into by a train. Amazingly, the driver was unharmed. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Man Inside the Vehicle

We now know that's not the case after Sheriff Craig Apple shared an update on his Facebook before midnight, stating that the vehicle was occupied, adding that the man inside the vehicle miraculously didn't sustain any injuries.

"Update - The vehicle that was hit by a train earlier in V’Ville was occupied. The driver did NOT sustain injuries, but was arrested for DWI after he blew a .26." -Sheriff Craig Apple

According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, Kyle M. Jacobson, 38, of Voorheesville, while alcohol-impaired, was unharmed when the train smashed into his red Honda Accord that he parked on the tracks while facing in the direction of the oncoming locomotive.

While the impact is severe, most of the damage appeared to be to the passenger side of the car, sparing Jacobson from any significant injury.

Sources say that when officers arrived they found Jacobson in the driver's seat "exhibiting signs of intoxication." He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

According to sources, he reportedly blew a .26% BAC, over three times the legal NY limit of 0.08%.

See the Video Below

(It does contain some profanity, and is NSFW)

