Top 20 Small College Towns In US-Upstate NY Has Two

The voting is open for the USA Today's Best Small College Towns in America. There are twenty small college towns that are nominated from around the United States and two are in Upstate New York.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The twenty nominees for Best Small College Towns all have a fun and youthful vibe along with cultural, shopping, and dining options. A beautiful campus and regional amenities are also a plus.

Canva Canva loading...

Making the top 20 and coming in at #14 is Saratoga Springs. This quaint yet beautiful small college town has a lot to offer. It is home to Skidmore College and Empire State University.

Google maps Google maps loading...

There are gorgeous mineral springs throughout the SPA State Park. Saratoga Lake is nearby along with shopping on Broadway, Saratoga Performing Arts Center for concerts and events, and the historic Saratoga Race Course.

Saratoga Race Course Opening Weekend Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

The other Upstate New York small college town making the list is Ithaca. Ithaca comes in at #12. It is on Cayuga Lake and boasts gorges and waterfalls on nearby trails and hikes.

CAnva CAnva loading...

There is an entertainment scene and a youthful vibe. Ithaca is home to Cornell University and Ithaca College.

Canva Canva loading...

The voting is open and you can voice your opinion on which small college town is your top pick. You don't have to pick Saratoga Springs or Ithaca, eighteen other small college towns are vying for the top ten.

To vote for your favorite on the USA Today's Best Small College Towns Top 10, click HERE.

You can vote for your favorite once per day until the voting closes on Monday, April 1st at noon. The Top 10 Best Small College Towns will be announced on Friday, April 12th.