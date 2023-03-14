Stunning Saratoga Mansion Has Soundproof Room For Rock Band Rehearsal
$2.9 Million Saratoga Mansion Has Soundproof Room For Rock Band Rehearsal
This stunning mansion is just minutes from Saratoga Lake and overlooks Lake Lonely. The balcony and windows lead to gorgeous sunset views. The backyard is an oasis with a heated saltwater pool, hot tub, and sunken firepit. There is beautiful marble throughout starting with the spacious foyer. The kitchen features a waterfall marble island and a built-in coffee bar. The finished basement is huge with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the center of one of the rooms. There is plenty of fun including a workout space. The coolest part of the basement is a soundproof room for a full rock band to rehearse in!