Stunned Man Watches Moose Go For Swim in Upstate New York

Even if you live in the Adirondacks, this is truly something you don't see every day. A man in Upstate New York was just as shocked as the rest of us when he witnessed a moose crossing a lake in Upstate New York.

The videos were taken by an Upstate New York man named Parker Lessel, who shared his rare and unique wildlife encounter to a Facebook group called Great Sacandaga Lake Life. Quickly, his post went viral with thousands of shares and interactions, mainly from people who live in the Adirondacks wishing they could witness something as majestic and spectacular.

Lessel wrote on Facebook that he captured the video on Sunday at around 6:30 a.m., adding that it was "about a half mile west of Ponderosa Pine Campground," which is about 40 minutes north of Saratoga.

A Floating Dock? Nope, a Moose!

In the first video, Lessel is just as shocked as he heard, saying, "Something you don't see every day! (I was) thinking it was a floating dock...(But) It's a moose in the middle of Sacandaga Lake."

Moose Makes it to Safely to Land

Lessel patiently watched as the skilled swimming moose navigated across Sacandaga Lake. In the second video Lessel shared on social media, you can see that the moose safely makes it to land, climbing a short rock embankment only to disappear into the forest a few seconds later.

