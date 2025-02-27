Stewart’s Shops Are Hot Spot For Big New York Lottery Winners in 2024

If you live in Upstate New York chances are you have stopped by a Stewart's Shop to get a few items and some New York Lottery tickets. Stewart's Shops has been a hot spot for multiple scratch-off and lottery winners to the tune of millions in 2024.

According to the Stewart's Shops website, they are boasting about how many New York Lottery winners they have had at their various locations throughout Upstate New York in 2024.

In 2024 more than five hundred Stewart's Shops customers won five thousand dollars or more! They say that they had eleven lucky customers who won one hundred thousand dollars or more.

The biggest winner was just recently at the Stewart's Shop on 246 South Street in Mechanicville where a Clifton Park woman won $11.5 million on a $10,000 A Week For Life scratch-off ticket.

Stewart's Shops are the biggest New York Lottery retailer in upstate New York. Because of their many locations from Newburgh to Plattsburgh and Malta to Albany they have a lot of winners.

There were over one thousand five hundred winners of $1,000 or more.

Here are the Stewart's Shops in Upstate New York that had huge jackpot winners.

407 South Plank Road, Newburgh – Cash X20 scratch-off: $760,000

2488 Second Ave., Watervliet – Holiday Treasure scratch-off: $730,000

201 North Comrie Ave., Johnstown – $1M Cashword Bonus scratch-off: $730,000

2 River St., Hoosick Falls – Pink Panther Diamond 75 scratch-off: $700,000

811 Route 66, Hudson – $300,000,000 Cash Payout scratch-off: $500,000

4756 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford – Year of the Dragon scratch-off $500,000