The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says its partnership with Homeland Security Investigations recently helped stop additional scam attempts targeting county residents, preventing nearly half a million dollars in losses.

Posed as PayPal employees

One recent case involved an elderly woman in Moreau who had already shipped $20,000 hidden inside books to California after scammers posing as PayPal employees convinced her they accidentally refunded her too much money.

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Investigators say the scammers gained remote access to the woman’s computer and phone through an app they told her to download. They also directed her to attempt a $20,000 cryptocurrency deposit in Massachusetts, but the transaction failed, according to the report.

Went to the Women's House on a Welfare Check

When Sheriff’s Office investigators and an HSI special agent arrived at the woman’s home for a welfare check, they discovered she was on a live call with the scammers and waiting for someone to pick up another $20,000 in cash. Authorities say the courier left the area shortly after law enforcement arrived.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office says joint efforts with HSI last month alone helped recover and return more than $433,000 to Saratoga County residents, including victims in Halfmoon and Clifton Park who were targeted in separate scams.

Community Outreach for Fraud Prevention

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations say they will host several community outreach programs in the coming months to educate residents on scams and fraud prevention.

Currently scheduled presentations include Wednesday, June 24th, at 1 p.m. at the Halfmoon Senior Center on Lower Newtown Road in Waterford, and Tuesday, June 30th, at 7 p.m. at the Clifton Park Elks Lodge on MacElroy Road in Ballston Lake.

Officials say additional locations and dates are expected to be announced in the future.

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