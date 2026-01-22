The Saratoga Springs History Museum is getting national recognition, and the Capital Region can help this landmark bring home top honors in a nationwide poll.

The museum has been named a finalist for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Small Town Museum of the Year, placing it among the top small-town museums in the country. The honor was determined by an expert panel, with the final winner decided by public voting, which is happening now.

Saratoga Springs History Museum

Located inside the historic Canfield Casino in Congress Park, the Saratoga Springs History Museum has been preserving the story of the Spa City since 1883.

Today, it houses over 16,000 artifacts and 325,000 photographs, showcasing Saratoga’s rich history, culture, and community. The museum also features rotating exhibitions and public events that bring the city’s past to life for both residents and visitors.

Voting is Underway

Voting is officially underway and runs through Monday, February 9th, at 12 PM.

Supporters can vote once per day, making it easy to show repeated love for this hometown institution. Winners of the Readers’ Choice Awards will be announced on Wednesday, February 18th.

If you’ve ever enjoyed walking through Congress Park, admired the Canfield Casino, or take pride in Saratoga Springs’ history, this is a simple way to support a local museum receiving national attention.

To vote, click here. Let’s help put this Saratoga Springs museum on the national map.

