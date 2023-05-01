Reservations Required to Park & Hike in Popular NY Adirondack Reserve

If you have ever traveled along Route 73 near Lake Placid or any of the other roads that access the Adirondack High Peaks, you know that there are hundreds of cars parked along the roadside. To alleviate the parking and hiking gridlock, a reservation system is in place.

What Part of the Adirondack High Peaks Requires Reservations?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Adirondack Mountain Reserve in Keene, NY said reservations are needed. Reservations are required to access the parking lot, trails, and trailheads on the seven-thousand-acre property in the Adirondack High Peaks.

Information About Reservations for the Adirondack High Peaks Region

From May 1st through October 31st, advanced parking reservations are available for free and must be made for single-day or overnight. There are seventy reservations available which include overnight reservations. You can reserve two weeks in advance on a twenty-four-hour basis. There are emails sent out as reminders to reservation holders. If a reservation is canceled, it immediately becomes available on the website.

You will need to create an online account at hikeamr.org to reserve one of seventy daily spots.

What High Peaks Are at The Adirondack Mountain Reserve?

You can access about twelve High Peaks. They include Gothics, Lower and Upper Wolfjaw, Dial, and Nippletop. You can also get to Round and Noonmark and hike to the waterfalls. There is a foot traffic path that allows for hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing according to the Adirondack Explorer.

