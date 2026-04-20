Celeb Chef Dines in the Capital Region

If you needed another reminder that Saratoga Springs draws a crowd year-round, here it is: Rachael Ray was just spotted dining out in the Spa City.

And no, it’s not track season, SPAC season, or even Belmont buzz time, but somehow Saratoga still delivers when it comes to celebrity sightings.

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Ray, who has deep roots in the Capital Region, was recently seen enjoying dinner at Sara’s Kitchen, a casual but beloved spot known for its Middle Eastern dishes like shawarma, falafel, and homemade desserts.

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According to a post from the restaurant, owner Sara Ali and chef/partner Michael Blake had the chance to host Ray and her crew for the night—and even snap a photo together to mark the occasion.

Not a bad Friday night.

Rachael Ray poses for a pic with restaurant owner Sara Ali and partner/Chef Michael Blake. Photo: Sara's Kitchen Facebook Rachael Ray poses for a pic with restaurant owner Sara Ali and partner/Chef Michael Blake. Photo: Sara's Kitchen Facebook loading...

For longtime locals, it’s a cool full-circle moment. Ray grew up in the Glens Falls/Lake George area and got her start working at places like The Sagamore and Cowan & Lobel in Albany before becoming a household name with “30 Minute Meals.”

So while tourists may think Saratoga is all about racing season, locals know the truth: great food and surprise celebrity sightings don’t take a season off, and neither does Rachael Ray when it comes to finding a good meal back home.

14 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga Springs, New York Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany