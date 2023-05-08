Quack Pack! Police in Upstate NY Rescue 5 Lucky Ducklings

5 Lucky Ducks

State Police in New York, along with local firefighters, saved 5 lucky ducklings and "returned them safely" to their mom over the weekend, according to a lighthearted post by the State Police.

You can see the pure joy on everyone's faces after the successful rescue, and if this adorable quack pack could talk, surely they'd thank the men and women in law enforcement - and our first responders - for always going above and beyond.

State Police in New York, along with local first responders in Upstate NY rescued 5 ducklings trapped in a sewer. Photo: NYSP Facebook State Police in New York, along with local first responders in Upstate NY rescued 5 ducklings trapped in a sewer. Photo: NYSP Facebook loading...

Trapped ducks returned safely to Momma

Troopers with the assistance of Niagara Falls PD and Niagara Active Fire Department rescued ducklings from under a sewer grate! All the ducklings were recovered and turned over to their mother - NYSP Facebook

Shout-Out to the State Troopers, who along with the Niagara Falls PD and the Niagara Active Fire Department rescued the ducklings after they became trapped under a sewer grate. In the post, police lightheartedly explained that after the rescue, the deviating ducklings were returned to their mother for immediate disciplinary action.

Why do ducklings get stuck in storm drains?

Wildlife experts say it most likely has to do with how the ducklings follow their parents to wetlands.

When the ducks line up to follow their mother, some of them are too small to climb a curb, and you'll see them walk along the road, and occasionally they'll encounter a storm drain

Storm drains can be a real issue because they're difficult for them to cross - and many times you'll see them slip right between the grates and into the storm sewer.

Experts say it can happen to most smaller animals, but it seems to be most common with ducklings.

