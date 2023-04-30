Puff Puff Putt! Enjoy Weed-Friendly Mini Golf in Saratoga County

Weed-Friendly Mini Golf returns to Saratoga Springs

It's hard enough trying to read putting greens on a golf course stone-cold-sober; for the life of me, I couldn't imagine trying to line up a 15-foot putt after puffing on some herb.

But it does sound like it would be a lot of fun, and we're talking mini golf, devoid of expensive greens fees and those pesky course rangers!

Puff Puff, Putt!

Brian Brumley, the owner of the Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf, opened for business in the summer of 2019 and then two years later, in 2021, he started “Puff Puff Putt” night.

Puff Puff Putt fires up on Tuesdays from 4 PM-9 PM and if you're at least 21 years old, you can come to hang out, smoke a little weed, and then smoke your friends on the scaled-down course.

They'll serve food and drinks, but bring your own supply of Mary Jane

On specified Tuesdays, players can enjoy wood-fired pizza, and smoking-themed milkshakes, such as “wake and bake,” all while enjoying a mini golf course with holes that are modeled after some of Saratoga's most historic and nostalgic places and events.

18 Holes of local history such as; The Springs, Congress Park, and The Canfield Casino, The Saratoga Race Course, which hosts thoroughbred racing each year in July and August, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), an outdoor amphitheater entertainment venue and the Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War. -Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf

The Old Saratoga Mini Golf Course, located at 556 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, opens for business on May 20th according to their website. The first night of Puff Puff Putt would be on Tuesday, May 23rd.

