The Powerball jackpot is trending to be a top-five jackpot in history. When the numbers are drawn on Saturday, December 13th, the jackpot will be well over a billion dollars. If you do hit the Powerball, you are required to come forward. What if you want to remain anonymous?

I have always said that I will win the lottery someday. Although it hasn't happened yet, I am preparing for the day it does. Like many people, I don't want the world to know if I win a billion dollars. Because we live in New York State, you must claim it and reveal yourself. There is a loophole.

Many past winners chose to be clever and disguise their identity. Back in April, someone in the Capital Region hit the second-place Powerball jackpot of $2 million. The winner did not come forward but instead named themselves differently so they could remain anonymous.

The winner or winners of that April 14th New York Lottery Powerball jackpot decided to disguise their identity by creating an LLC. They registered as the Albany-based Bola Bao Limited Liability Company. This company received a single lump sum payment totaling $1,302,002, after required withholdings.

So when you play the Powerball on Saturday, December 13th, remember you don't have to risk your friends and long-lost family coming out of the woodwork to get some money from your winnings. You can create a clever LLC, and no one has to know it's you.