Oh Heck No! Man Films a Rat Hitching a Ride to Upstate NY
Viral video shows rat hitching a ride Upstate NY
This may be the biggest "Oh Heck No!" in the history of "Oh Heck No's!"
A man traveling from Brooklyn to Upstate NY was in for quite the surprise when he saw an actual NYC rat climb out from inside his car's engine, onto the hood of his car, then cling for life on his windshield until the man could safely pull over.
According to NBC Washington, the man who filmed the harrowing video is Kevin Coop, from Brooklyn.
Documentary filmmaker goes viral
Coop, a documentary filmmaker and television producer, was traveling through Upstate NY on his way to a wedding when he saw the wayward rodent, according to the source.
“I just got way upstate, and I brought a (bleeping) rat with me from Brooklyn,” Coop says in the viral video.
According to the report, once he helped free the rat, Coop made it to the wedding venue safely.
Lady on the hood of the car
Not since the viral video of "the woman riding on the hood of a car on 787 in Albany back in June" has an Upstate driver endured so much trauma.
I have an unhealthy disdain for rats, and if I ever saw this while I was driving, I think I'd immediately go into cardiac arrest. In all honesty, think I'd rather have a woman clinging to the hood of my than a freaking rat.
Check the video out here - what would you do if something like that happened while you were driving?
