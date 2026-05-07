Victim of Elaborate Scam

A Saratoga County resident is lucky to have their money back after falling victim to what New York State Police describe as an elaborate scam involving a fake bank representative and a suspicious request for cash.

According to NYSP, the victim contacted troopers on April 24th after realizing they may have been scammed out of $10,000.

Investigators say the resident received a phone call from someone claiming to represent their financial institution. The caller referenced a real fraud complaint the victim had previously reported in March 2026, making the scam seem pretty legit.

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Victim Sent 10K in Cash to Scam Artist

The fake representative allegedly told the victim to mail $10,000 in cash to an address in the Bronx, claiming the money was needed as “evidence” in the fraud investigation.

The victim mailed the cash but quickly became suspicious the following day and contacted State Police, according to the report.

Thankfully, with help from UPS security specialists, investigators tracked down the package in Yonkers before it reached its final destination. State Police later recovered the parcel and returned the full $10,000 to the Saratoga County resident.

Scams are Getting More Believable

Police say the case is a reminder that scammers are becoming increasingly convincing, often using real information tied to previous fraud cases or compromised accounts to trick victims.

Authorities stress that legitimate financial institutions, government agencies, and law enforcement will never ask people to mail cash, gift cards, or precious metals as part of an investigation...so don't be duped!

State Police are encouraging New Yorkers to stay alert for scams involving phone calls, emails, or text messages and to immediately report suspicious activity.

Tips To Not Get Scammed In New York Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.