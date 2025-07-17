Did you know that you and your family can purchase a lifetime gaming license in New York State? That means you pay one time and have a lifetime of fun and memories.

If you’re tired of renewing your fishing or hunting license every year, New York State has a pretty sweet option: a lifetime sporting license. Available to residents ages 12 and up (with proof of at least one year of NY residency), these one-time purchases cover you for life.

Canva Canva loading...

Options include lifetime fishing, hunting, trapping, or the all-in-one “sportsman” license that combines several privileges.

Prices vary based on the type of license and your age.

Sportsman license (all hunting/fishing): roughly $765 for ages 12–69

(all hunting/fishing): roughly $765 for ages 12–69 Single hunting : ~$535

: ~$535 Fishing : ~$460

: ~$460 Trapping : ~$395

: ~$395 Bow and muzzleloading: ~$235

Once you’ve got it, you’ll automatically receive your tags and permits each year, either by mail or electronically if you opt in.

And get this, once issued, a symbol indicating your lifetime license will be added to your New York State Driver’s License or non-driver ID. That means no extra card to carry, you just show your ID when needed.

https://dec.ny.gov/regulatory/permits-licenses/sporting-and-use/sporting/lifetime https://dec.ny.gov/regulatory/permits-licenses/sporting-and-use/sporting/lifetime loading...

Need a replacement for lost tags? They’re free from September 1st through November 1st. After that, it’s $5 for a replacement ID or $10 for new tags.

There are even rules that allow a family member to inherit the license if the original holder passes away, depending on the circumstances.

For more information, click HERE.

So if you’re a New Yorker who plans to keep casting lines or hitting the woods for years to come, a lifetime license might just be worth the upfront cost, and the convenience is tough to beat.