New York Lifetime Hunting & Fishing Licenses: Cost, Benefits & How to Get One
Did you know that you and your family can purchase a lifetime gaming license in New York State? That means you pay one time and have a lifetime of fun and memories.
If you’re tired of renewing your fishing or hunting license every year, New York State has a pretty sweet option: a lifetime sporting license. Available to residents ages 12 and up (with proof of at least one year of NY residency), these one-time purchases cover you for life.
Options include lifetime fishing, hunting, trapping, or the all-in-one “sportsman” license that combines several privileges.
Prices vary based on the type of license and your age.
- Sportsman license (all hunting/fishing): roughly $765 for ages 12–69
- Single hunting: ~$535
- Fishing: ~$460
- Trapping: ~$395
- Bow and muzzleloading: ~$235
Once you’ve got it, you’ll automatically receive your tags and permits each year, either by mail or electronically if you opt in.
And get this, once issued, a symbol indicating your lifetime license will be added to your New York State Driver’s License or non-driver ID. That means no extra card to carry, you just show your ID when needed.
Need a replacement for lost tags? They’re free from September 1st through November 1st. After that, it’s $5 for a replacement ID or $10 for new tags.
There are even rules that allow a family member to inherit the license if the original holder passes away, depending on the circumstances.
For more information, click HERE.
So if you’re a New Yorker who plans to keep casting lines or hitting the woods for years to come, a lifetime license might just be worth the upfront cost, and the convenience is tough to beat.
New York State Free Fishing Days 2025
Gallery Credit: Canva