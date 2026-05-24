Netflix Series Needs Actors from the North Country

If you’ve got a true Adirondack accent, bud, Netflix may want you for its next big mystery series.

According to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, the casting office for a new Netflix and Sony Pictures Television series set in the Adirondacks is now searching for North Country actors and locals to appear in the production.

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More About the Series

The upcoming series, “The God of the Woods,” is based on Liz Moore’s bestselling 2024 novel, which spent 38 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list.

The mystery thriller is set in the Adirondacks during the 1960s and 1970s and centers around the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from a wealthy family’s summer camp.

"The production is especially interested in actors with familiarity with (or accents native to) the North Country region." Casting Office of Laura Rosenthal.

Do you speak like you're from the North Country? The casting office says they are especially interested in people with authentic North Country accents and familiarity with the Adirondacks.

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The series also features some major star power. “Stranger Things” star Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, is set to play investigator Judy Luptack.

Are You Interested or Know Someone Who Is?

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Filming is expected to take place between June 1st and October 1st in Beacon, New York. Sources say the rates are $224 for 8 hours of work for SAG-AFTRA members, and $187 per 10 hours of work for non-union actors.

Anyone interested in auditioning can email a headshot, resume, and reel, if available, to srathecasting@gmail.com.

Ranking The Top 15 Movies Filmed in Upstate New York Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM