Up until the last couple of weeks, summer 2025 was off to a really wet start. Actually, the year was off to a wet start when it came to our weekend weather.

Albany saw an epic streak of weekends that had some form of precipitation from mid-November through June. It is an understatement to say we have paid our dues in the Capital Region and deserve an exceptionally nice weather finish to 2025. It looks like Mother Nature will deliver!

Weather Channel Reveals Outlook For Rest Of Summer In New York

The Weather Channel has revealed its extended weather outlook for late summer and early fall, and it is good news for New York! While we can expect temperatures to be above average for the rest of the season, the precipitation outlook says rainfall will be below normal.

That same trend of weather is expected to continue into fall: The Weather Channel reports that this extended weather outlook applies to September and October.

We can deal with a little hot weather for the remainder of the season, especially after the cold winter we had. I think most in the area would say keep bringing the heat! But after that unbearably long stretch of rainy weekends to kick off the season, we need plenty of dry Saturdays and Sundays to make up for some lost time exploring the great outdoors in Upstate New York!. It looks like Mother Nature will deliver!

