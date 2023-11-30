New York State Park Named Most Beautiful Place In America

Of all the natural wonders in the state of New York, one stands above the rest as one of the most beautiful places in the nation.

Of all the outdoor spaces here in New York, it truly is impossible to pick one as the most beautiful. The Catskills, Adirondacks, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls, just to name a few, are all worthy of being named not just the most beautiful place in the state, but would also be worthy of national recognition for simply being stunning destinations. But it is another location, a New York state park, that has been named one of the most beautiful places in the nation.

Conde Nast Traveler Names Most Beautiful Places In America

While we are all well-versed in beautiful places in Upstate New York, the travel experts at Conde Nast have done the legwork nationwide to find the 50 most beautiful places in America. Some stunning northeast spots like Acadia National Park in Maine, Block Island in Rhode Island, Jenne Farm In Vermont, and Marth's Vineyard in Massachusetts all made the list.

Representing New York, it's a destination that offers outdoor recreation opportunities all year long, is home to 3 beautiful waterfalls, stunning cliffs as high as 600 feet, 66 miles of hiking trails. and rests between the Finger Lakes and Buffalo.

Letchworth State Park Named Most Beautiful Place In US

Of course, we are talking about Letchworth State Park! If you have been to the park or at least seen photos, you know EXACTLY why the state park made this exclusive Conde Nast list - and here is their reason why:

New York’s Greater Niagara area has some seriously beautiful spots outside of the Falls—most notably Letchworth State Park, aka “the Grand Canyon of the East.” Whether you experience the park from a hot-air balloon or the 66 miles of surrounding hiking trails, do try to plan your visit during prime leaf-peeping season.

From seeing the park or these photos, it is easy to see why Letchworth State Park is a no-brainer to be the most beautiful place in New York and one of the 50 best nationwide. Just another pro to living in Upstate New York!

