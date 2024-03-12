New York City is known as one of the ultimate foodie cities, and 2 of its most iconic eateries are being recognized among the best on planet Earth.

As great as New York is statewide when it comes to great restaurants and foodie destinations, at the end of the day New York City is still the spot, not just in the state, but nationwide and worldwide for the best restaurants. As a major population and cultural center, the great dining options seem endless. You can always find the best of the best in the Big Apple for any dish or cuisine,

2 New York Eateries Named 'Most Legendary' Worldwide

When it comes to those great New York restaurants, there are a few names that are universally recognized for their greatness and have been destinations for city dwellers and tourists for generations. 2 of those iconic eateries have been feeing the masses since the late 1800's have been named among the top 20 of the 150 Most Legendary Restaurants iI The World by tasteatlas.

#11: Katz's Delicatessen

Is there a more legendary deli in the world thank Katz's? Absoulutely not - they are THE ultimate deli. Known for their legendary pastrami on rye sandwich, Katz's has been serving up sandwich greatness since 1888! Tasteatlas says "Katz's Delicatessen has become an integral part of the city's cultural fabric...(with a) nostalgic, bustling atmosphere that truly represents the New York spirit."

The beauty of Katz's? You can live anywhere and enjoy their legendary sandwiches - they ship dining packages nationwide including their legendary pastrami and corned beef!

#18: Peter Luger Steakhouse

Anytime I read a story highlighting the best steakhouses by state or nationwide, Peter Luger is always there to represent New York. Peter Luger's is another restaurant that is not only legendary in reputation, but also because of its longevity: they have been serving up the best prime cuts of beef since 1887. Their menu tells you all you need to know how about their dining experience: is is short and sweet with a big block on the middle focused on their steak dining options!

Travelatlas says Peter Luger's most 'iconic' dish is their dry-aged porterhouse and that the eatery "...epitomizes the quintessential American steakhouse experience."

