If you are already daydreaming about beach days and pool weather, you are not alone. With everyone in New York basically begging for warmer temperatures to show up, the state is already getting a head start on summer.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation is kicking off its lifeguard recruitment for the 2026 swimming season. The agency is looking to hire around 1,100 lifeguards to work at 80 state beaches and pools.

It is a big job, but also a pretty solid opportunity for anyone who loves the water and wants to spend the summer outside instead of stuck indoors.

The current starting pay ranges from $21 to $24 per hour, depending on where you are placed. The state is encouraging both experienced swimmers and students looking for a first job to apply.

Age requirements depend on location. In most regions outside of Long Island, applicants need to be at least 15 years old to work at pools and 16 years old for other sites.

Read More: Beloved Saratoga County Drive-In Ice Spot Announces Opening

Before being hired, candidates must have current American Red Cross certifications and complete an interview with regional staff. Anyone who receives a conditional offer will also need to submit a medical form signed by a physician.

Qualifier exams will be held across the state in the coming months, with more dates added as they go. In the Capital Region, exams are planned at Ballston Spa High School and Taconic Hills High School. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

The full schedule, requirements, and application details are available HERE.