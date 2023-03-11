New Kitchenware Store Now Open At Crossgates Mall

Crossgate Mall's newest retail outlet is up and running.

Our biggest local mall has certainly become more of an entertainment destination in recent years, but unline many malls across the nation, it still continues to also thrive as a retail center for Capital Region shoppers. And now another new store is opening for business.

According to a press release from Crossgates Mall, Different Drummers, located on the mall's upper level near JCPenney, is celebrating its grand opening this weekend (March 3rd and 4th). All customers get 20 percent off during their grand opening event.

The mall says the new kitchenware store offers over 5,000 items f "...ranging from cookware sets to coffee makers and everything in between... from brands like All-Clad and Swiss Diamond. The new store also offers registries for those getting married or purchasing a home.