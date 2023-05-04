National Concert Week Is Back With $25 All-In Tix For SPAC Shows

This is your opportunity to save some serious bucks on concert tickets this summer!

We've all been there: once the SPAC summer lineup gest announced, we take a look at our concert budget, and we try to pick and choose the shows we want to check out. This is impossible because, with the great line-ups we have, you want to see them all! This is your opportunity to maybe squeeze another show or two into the summer ahead!

Live Nation Announces National Concert Week

Kenny Chesney's The Big Revival Tour & Jason Aldean's Burn It Down 2015 Getty Images loading...

LiveNation just announced this morning the return of National Concert Week for 2023. This is your chance to get your tickets to some great SPAC shows while saving a good chunk of change!

Starting at 10 am Wednesday, May 10th through T11:59 pm Tuesday, May 16th you can purchase $25 all-in tickets to select participating shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center through the LiveNation website. That $25 is your final purchase price (not including local taxes), with all fees included!

There will be special pre-sales for Verison Customers and Rakuten Members on May 9th. You can see the list of participating artists/shows here!