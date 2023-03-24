More Winter? Snow In Upstate New York Forecast This Weekend

The first full weekend of spring will feature what will hopefully be our last bit of snow for the season.

And not one Upstate New Yorker is the least bit surprised. After all, the last few days were the spring of deception, right?

If you need a handy reference as to what season is next, here is a special guide from our friends at Two Buttons Deep.

Yes, spring of deception will give way to some third winter this weekend as we look ahead to some spring snow in our forecast!

National Weather Service Calls For Snow Saturday

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast is calling for snow and a wintry mix in Upstate New York Friday night through Saturday, and depending on where you live accumulations and precipitation will vary.

For most of the area, this storm will be more of a nuisance than anything but it will create some slippery conditions bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and rain.

The Albany area will see less than an inch of accumulation, but areas like Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls could see 1 to 2 inches with higher elevations getting up to 3 inches of accumulation. You can see the snowfall prediction map from the NWS below:

So, it looks likethird winter is here. And don't be surprised if it pops back in again for another visit after this weekend!

