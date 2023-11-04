Get ready to enjoy an extremely popular Massachusetts-based craft beer company in Upstate New York. In a social media post, the brewing company will add its sixth location with this being the first in New York State.

What Craft Beer Company is Coming to Upstate NY?

Tree House Brewing Company based in Massachusetts plans on adding a sixth location in Upstate New York. They already have four locations in Massachusetts: Charlton, Tewksbury, Sandwich, and Deerfield. They also have a location in Woodstock, Connecticut.

Where Is The New Upstate NY Tree House Brewing Company Going?

According to the Albany Business Review, Tree House Brewing Company will be building a new brewery location in Saratoga Springs. Although it is not official, it looks as if they plan to build on Route 9 in Saratoga between the Homewood Suites and Saratoga Honda. This used to be home to a driving range.

This location is just down the road from the entrance to Saratoga Performing Arts Center, not far from the Saratoga Race Course, and just a thirty-minute ride from Albany.

What Will the Tree House Brewing Company in Saratoga Look Like?

Tree House envisions building a completely new facility from scratch, which they anticipate will bring around 60 new jobs once operational.

They're thrilled about integrating into the vibrant Saratoga Springs community, which has a rich heritage in arts and music—a passion that resonates deeply with the company's values.

Tree House Brewing Company draws large crowds at all of its locations. Its breweries are very spacious offering outdoor seating and food options that are prepared in-house or available through a variety of food trucks.

Tree House Brewing Company hopes to open a brewery and taproom in Saratoga in 2024.