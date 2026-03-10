Crisis Averted in Washington County

A frightening situation in Washington County could have ended in tragedy, but quick action by a train operator helped prevent anyone from getting hurt.

According to a report from News 10 ABC, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Marion Street in Fort Edward on March 4th after reports that two people were walking on the Canadian Pacific Railroad tracks.

Father Walked Toddler Onto Train Tracks

When authorities arrived, they determined that a 45-year-old man, identified as Timothy Dibell, was walking along the tracks with a 3-year-old child.

The report from News 10 ABC says that train operators spotted the pair on the tracks and stopped the train before it reached them. Officials say that the decision likely prevented a very dangerous situation from becoming much worse.

Deputies also reported that Dibell appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Police say the behavior placed the young child in "serious danger," given the risks posed by active railroad lines and the limited stopping distances of trains.

Dibell was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Criminal Trespass.

After being taken into custody, he was arraigned and later released. Authorities say he is scheduled to reappear in Fort Edward Court at a later date, the article stated.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities credit the train operator for reacting quickly and safely bringing the train to a stop before reaching the man and child.

Officials continue to remind the public that railroad tracks are active transportation corridors and are not safe places to walk or play, especially with children nearby.

