Look! 1885 Quaint and Vibrant Bed & Breakfast Known as ‘The Bashful Rabbit’

This bed and breakfast is a historic home built in 1885. It is located in Schoharie County in the beautiful town of Sharon Springs. It is operating as "The Bashful Rabbit Bed and Breakfast. It's for sale for $415,000. There is a formal dining room and an updated spacious kitchen. A sitting room has a billiards table, couches, board games, and a television. The first floor also has a two-bedroom apartment with its own kitchen, living room, and dining room.





The second floor has seven brightly colored guest bedrooms with accompanying bathrooms. Two suites contain extra living rooms. There is another two-bedroom apartment on the second floor with an office. There are two more rooms, one for laundry and another for a storage closet.





A large backyard is fenced in and a side yard with a fire pit for late summer evenings. The village of Sharon Springs is quaint with shops and historic buildings and close to Cooperstown and Albany.