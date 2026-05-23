Shepard Park Amphitheater in Lake George

One of Lake George’s most beloved landmarks is coming back to life, and recent pics show quite impressive progress.

New photos from Adirondack Drone show major construction progress on the future Shepard Park Amphitheater, nearly two years after the original bandshell was destroyed in a devastating fire on June 30, 2024.

“Although this amphitheater will be smaller than SPAC and other large outdoor venues, it will be of the same quality. It will usher in a new era for Lake George – that of a true cultural destination.” Dan Barusch, the Director of Zoning for Village and the Town of Lake George.

Looking Good!

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The new $5.5 million venue is being built right along the shoreline in the heart of Lake George Village and is expected to become a major entertainment destination for the Adirondacks.

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Village leaders say the upgraded amphitheater will feature a state-of-the-art bandshell capable of hosting larger regional and national acts that previously skipped Lake George because the old facility simply couldn’t accommodate them.

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Ready for Summer 2026

Mayor Ray Perry previously called the project a chance to “build back bigger and better,” while state officials say the new venue will help strengthen tourism, community events, and the local economy for years to come.

The project includes rebuilt stone seating, upgraded sound and lighting systems, improved accessibility, and even a new playground area for families.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer 2026, and seeing this iconic Lake George gathering place rise again is pretty awesome.

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Some Interesting Sunken Treasures at the Bottom of Lake George Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany