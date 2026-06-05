New Yorkers are being warned about a new scam involving calls and text messages that appear to come from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

According to state officials, scammers are reaching out to residents pretending to represent the agency and asking for personal information or even payment. These messages may look official or urgent, but authorities say they are completely fake.

Beware: Homeland Security Won't Contact You This Way

The Division has made it clear that it will never contact you by phone or text to request sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, banking details, or any kind of payment. If you receive a message like this, it is a scam.

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Officials are urging people not to respond, click on any links, or share personal details. Even replying can signal to scammers that your number is active, which could lead to more unwanted contact.

Your Phone Can Help You Report

Instead, you should report the message using your phone’s built-in reporting tools. Many devices allow you to mark texts as spam or block unknown callers. Taking that step can help protect not only you, but others as well.

Read More: New York Tax Scam Warning

Scams like this often rely on fear and urgency, hoping people will act quickly without thinking. Taking a moment to pause and verify the source can make all the difference.

If something feels off, trust your instincts. When it comes to protecting your personal information, it is always better to be cautious and double-check before responding.