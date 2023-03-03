HGTV Names Quaint Upstate New York Town Most Charming In US

A quaint New York town beloved by "celebrities and presidents" has been named the most charming small town in the state of New York by HGTV.

When it comes to small towns that are known as 'quaint' or 'charming,' New York has a whole lot of 'em. Saratoga Springs, Hudson, and Chatham are a few that immediately come to mind for me that have that classic, Upstate New York small-town vibe. I am sure you have a few just like them that evoke that same small-town charm feeling.

The Finger Lakes region is known for being home to many of these towns which deliver 'small-town charm' in buckets. One of those towns on the shores of Skaneateles Lake in Onondaga County is being recognized by a major TV network as one of the 50 most charming in the United States!

HGTV has named their 50 most charming small towns in America, picking one stellar destination in every state. Their pick for most charming in New York? Skaneateles!

Here is what HGTV had to say about this Finger Lakes gem:

Celebrities and former presidents...like other visitors...come for live performances at the gazebo on Skaneateles Lake, the farm-to-table restaurants, tour boat cruises and racetrack, and to admire the beautiful waterfalls and restored buildings dating back to 1796.

Skaneateles' quaint downtown area is literally right on the banks of picturesque Skaneateles Lake and has everything you would expect in a great New York small town. Great restaurants, shopping, and great places to stay, not to mention the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes.

According to the New York hamlet's official website, the town was founded by Revolutionary War Veterans who received land grants as payment for their service. The town is known for its great walkable downtown and as a popular wedding destination.

Learn more about this beautiful Finger Lakes town here!

