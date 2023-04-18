Helpless Dog Abandoned and Tied to Tree in Albany – Who Did This?
Animal cruelty
Police in Upstate NY are looking for the person or persons responsible for a case of animal cruelty after they found a dog tied to a tree in the Albany Pine Bush. Police in Albany say that the dog was left alone, and without food or water while unseasonably high temperatures soared into the high 80s last week.
"Anyone with information about the pictured dog or the incident is asked to call investigators at 518-462-7107. If there’s no answer, please leave a message and someone will return your call." Albany Police
Police post to Facebook hoping to find the person responsible
According to a post on their Facebook page, Investigators from the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit are "investigating incidents of animal cruelty and are seeking information regarding a recent incident in which a dog was abandoned."
According to the report, police discovered the dog last Thursday, April 13th. That's when officers responded to the Pine Bush Preserve near Old State Road and the City of Albany line for reports of a dog tied to a tree.
Dog left to die
The Albany Police say that when they got there, they found the dog tied to a tree and left alone, abandoned without any food or water while outdoor temperatures were in the high 80s.
Who did it?
