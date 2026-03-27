My father works in the produce industry. As such, I've heard horror stories about certain produce hitting store shelves that would make your stomach turn (Literally).

Seems we have another case of that in Upstate New York, so here's everything you need to know to stay safe.

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What's Being Recalled?

On March 24th, a recall notice was posted across Upstate New York for Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic. This is a high end form of peeled garlic, and is a high seller across the region, making this recall incredibly dangerous.

This is a Category 1 Recall, meaning consumption of the product could lead to serious health risks, or even death. Ingesting the contaminated product could lead to salmonella, which can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting and headaches. Certainly not worth whatever dish desperately needed this specific brand of peeled garlic.

Where is This Found?

Turns out, there was no infection or dangerous substance contaminating the garlic, it simply had to do with storage. It needs to be kept between 32 and 37 degrees Fahrenheit, which could not be met by the open air coolers it was kept in.

People standing in front of a Tops Market Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Luckily, this seems to only be a problem at one grocery chain: Tops Markets. There are only three located in the Capital Region, in Hoosick Falls, Greenville, and Coxsackie.

If you have purchased this brand of peeled garlic in the past week, you are eligible for a full refund from Tops Markets upon return of the item with valid proof of purchase, such as a receipt.

The Good Places to Eat Near MVP Arena in Albany Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Popular Capital Region Ice Cream Spots and When They Open! A brief taste of warmer weather has many across the Capital Region dreaming about their first trip of the season to a favorite ice cream stand.

Luckily, plenty of local spots will start swirling soft serve this weekend, with others opening shortly after.

Ready to satisfy your sweet tooth? Here’s a look at some of our favorite Capital Region ice cream spots and when you can grab your first cone of the 2026 season! Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany