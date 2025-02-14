First Round of New York State Free Fishing Days 2025 This Weekend!

Free Fishing Days are back in New York for 2025. Governor Hochul announced that this popular annual tradition will continue, allowing anglers across the Empire State to fish without a license on select days throughout the year.

Canva Canva loading...

On these special Free Fishing Days (listed below), you won’t need a fishing license to cast your line in New York’s freshwater lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. However, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC) reminds everyone that all other fishing regulations still apply.

This weekend (February 15th and 16th) is New York State's first round of free fishing days.

Governor Hocul said,

“This program is a fantastic way for first-time anglers to try out freshwater fishing or for those who haven’t fished in a while to get back into the sport. With New York’s incredible waterways, Free Fishing Days offer a chance to enjoy the great outdoors, create lasting memories, and even boost local tourism and the economy.”

The NY DEC originally launched this initiative back in 1991, not only to introduce more people to fishing but also to highlight the importance of conservation through the state’s licensing program.

So, if you’ve been thinking about picking up a fishing rod, mark your calendar and take advantage of these Free Fishing Days in 2025!