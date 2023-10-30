Epic Upstate Display Voted #1 on ‘Great Halloween Fright Fight’

See the photos below of this epic Halloween display

Halloween display in Upstate NY takes first place on ABC's "Great Halloween Fright Fight"

We've seen a bunch of really spectacular Halloween homes here in the Capital Region, and throughout New York State, but I can assure you, you've never seen anything like this home.

It's so impressive, that it was featured nationally on season 2 of ABC's "Great Halloween Fright Fight" a TV show where families build astonishing home Halloween displays and compete to win a $50,000 prize.

First place in the national contest!

On Monday morning, the DeMatteo family announced that they took home first place in the nationwide contest for the immersive pirate ship display in Churchville, NY which is just outside of Rochester, about 3 and a half hours west of Albany.

The DeMatteo family celebrated first place with this announcement on their social media pages:

"That. Just. Happened.

Halloween On Ambush just WON the SEASON FINALE of the NATIONAL competition "ABC's Great Halloween Fright Fight" !!!

🔥🔥🔥🏆🔥🔥🔥 We are so incredibly thankful and honored to be recognized among the great haunts in the country. There is so much talent out there. Everyone deserves a round of applause 👏 👏"

The house is located at 15 Ambush Lane in Churchville, and the eye-popping pirate display looks like something you'd see in Disneyworld - but the family doesn't charge anything to view the 40-minute music, light, and special effects show.

Instead, they ask for a donation to a local charity and so far they've raised nearly 40,000 for the Dream Factory of Rochester, a volunteer organization that fulfills dreams for children, ages 3 through 18, who have been diagnosed with critical or chronic illnesses.

Unfortunately, there are no more shows left this year, and according to the DeMatteo family, this may be the last year they have the display at their home. "We are in search of a new location... (hopefully indoors!) where the display can be used year-round for holidays, events, birthdays, etc," they said on their Facebook page.

