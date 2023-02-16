Early Spring? Not So Fast: Winter ‘Flip-Flop’ With Snow & Ice For Upstate NY

Don't get used to the spring-like weather we have been enjoying this week.

I know you are well versed in how the weather works in Upstate New York: it can turn on a dime. And even though you know that the next big snowstorm could be looming, it is easy to get lost in the joy of the 60-degree temperatures we have been experiencing. it is just human nature. So I am here today with a weather reality check...don't get used to it!

Intense Winter Storm Brings Multiple Feet Of Lake Effect Snow To Buffalo Area Getty Images loading...

We still have almost 5 full weeks of winter left, and even past that into April the weather can be dicey. And as you would expect this time of year, fake spring will be coming to a fast end this weekend with a good stretch of winter weather and storms in front of us.

"Atmospheric Traffic Jam" To Flip Us Right Back Into Winter

We have one more mild day this week, and then Saturday we see around a 30-degree drop in temperatures according to Accuweather. This will set up a weather 'flip-flip' according to Accuweather meteorologists calling for "...a potentially stormier pattern with snow and ice..." for the northern part of the country the rest of the month, including here in Upstate New York. This includes a large storm that will move cross country later next week bringing snow and ice to the northeast and Upstate New York.

Accuweather says "...an atmospheric traffic jam at the jet stream level, known as blocking weather pattern...can force colder air southward....in the coming weeks..." which could last into March and April, potentially setting us up for a final stretch of winter weather to wrap up the season.

So basically, don't get out the flip-flops and sunscreen just yet.

