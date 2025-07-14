You might not give much thought to what happens to your grass clippings after mowing, but in New York State, tossing them into the street can lead to real problems.

It’s not just about keeping things looking nice. There are safety and environmental reasons why this is a bad idea.

For one, grass clippings on the road can be slippery. If someone is driving or biking and hits a patch of wet grass, it can be dangerous. This is especially true for motorcyclists.

That’s why cities like New York City, Rochester, Buffalo, and many towns across the Capital Region and Upstate New York have rules that ban putting yard waste in the street. If you don’t follow them, you could end up with a fine.

There’s also the issue of storm drains. Grass clippings can clog them, which can lead to poor drainage or even flooding in your neighborhood.

And when those clippings wash into rivers or lakes, they carry nutrients that feed algae. That can upset the balance in the water, harming fish and other wildlife.

So what should you do instead?

One option is to mulch the clippings back into your lawn. It’s good for the grass.

You can also compost them, or check if your community has a yard waste collection service.

Taking a few extra steps can make a big difference. You’ll be helping your neighborhood and the environment—and avoiding a ticket in the process.

Next time you mow, just take a second to think about where those clippings go. It’s a small change, but it matters.