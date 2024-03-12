Do You Love Animals? ‘Dream Job’ Opens at Upstate New York Farm

Your Dream Job Awaits?

Over the years, June Farms in West Sand Lake has gone from being one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets to a full-on, year-round destination. Its owner, Matt Baumgartner works tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things - and their next addition could be you.

June Farms is described as "a small, gentleman’s farm located on 120 acres in New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley," but if you've been there, you know it's much more.

Of course, everyone raves about the animals, and tours inside the farm are very popular, but the farm also features a restaurant, bar, incredible views perfect for private parties and weddings, as well as highly-rated, "uniquely exquisite" cabins that June Farms rent out directly through Airbnb.

'Animal Care Manager' Needed at June Farms

On Monday, June Farms announced that they're hiring an Animal Care Manager who would be responsible for keeping all the animals on the farm happy and healthy. At June Farms, these include Scottish Highland cows, giant Shire horses, Gloucestershire Old Spotted pigs, Nigerian dwarf goats, white Dorper sheep, many free-range chickens & ducks, 2 barn cats, and a dog.

Here's how June Farms described the job opening on their Instagram page on Monday:

"Do you know someone who would be interested in being our Animal Care Manager at June Farms? One of the most important positions at June Farms is keeping all of our farm animals happy and healthy. If interested, click on the link and send us an email! We look forward to hearing from you!"

How Much Does it Pay?

According to the job description posted by June Farms, the full-time salary with benefits starts at $52,000 a year for the job they describe as a "very social position...you will be interacting with guests and often leading tours (about) June Farms and our animals."

June Farms also states that the position requires the ability to "drive tractors, move many bails of hay and manure, and often work in extreme weather conditions, rain or shine."

