Clear These During an Upstate NY Winter! It Could Save Your Life!

When we get snow in Upstate New York we usually can handle it and know what we need to do to clear it out and be safe. There are a couple of things that may not be on your list but could save your life and the lives of your neighbors.

You Must Clear Out This! It's the Law

New York state law states that the homeowner and/or the occupant of the residence must keep the nearby fire hydrant cleared of snow. More specifically, it states,

Homeowners and/or residents need to clear out two feet around the outside of the fire hydrant within 24 hours of the end of the weather event that caused the snow or ice.

If you do not clear the two feet all around the fire hydrant you could be hit with a one hundred fifty dollar fine for the first offense and fines up to three hundred fifty dollars for ones thereafter.

There is Another Important Place to Shovel After a Storm

According to the Firemen's Association of the State of New York, a key place to shovel out is along your home where you find any kind of ventilation pipes. If these pipes are blocked, they could be letting poisonous carbon monoxide gases inside your home. This is colorless and odorless. FASNY also recommends that you check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly. It could save your family's lives.

