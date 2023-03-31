Check Out Even More Renderings of the New Buffalo Bills Stadium!
More renderings of the brand-new Buffalo Bills Stadium have been released. No there isn't a dome but this looks awesome. Even though the renderings may change, the location will not. It will sit on a section of the old parking lots for the current stadium. It will be located on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park. If everything is on schedule, they are hoping to have the new stadium built in the fall of 2026.
When the initial renderings came out, many fans weren't happy. Check out their reactions HERE.
Key Buffalo Bills Player Gets New Digs with Heart Shaped Pond Near Stadium for Under $1 Mil
This home is perfect for a Buffalo Bills player because not only it is beautiful, but it is only 10 mins from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park where the Bills play. It has 4,000 square feet of living space and sits on nearly 6 acres. It has a quiet yard along with a saltwater gunite pool with a hot tub. The is a front porch that overlooks a custom heart-shaped pond. There are fireplaces in nearly every room. Check out the gorgeous master suite with a spa bathroom, heated floor, and jacuzzi tub. There is a custom basement with a recreation room. The two-story three-car garage has a large finished room with a fireplace, bathroom, and kitchenette. Dawson Knox, the Tight End for the Buffalo Bills purchased this home for $995,000 just after Christmas of 2021.