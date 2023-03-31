Check Out Even More Renderings of the New Buffalo Bills Stadium!

More renderings of the brand-new Buffalo Bills Stadium have been released. No there isn't a dome but this looks awesome. Even though the renderings may change, the location will not. It will sit on a section of the old parking lots for the current stadium. It will be located on the other side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park. If everything is on schedule, they are hoping to have the new stadium built in the fall of 2026.

When the initial renderings came out, many fans weren't happy. Check out their reactions HERE.

