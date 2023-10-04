The first 48 hours

What an emotional rollercoaster it's been here in the Capital Region over the last few days. I can't even imagine what the last 48 and 72 hours have been like for Charlotte's parents, Trisha and Dave Sena, as well as the hundreds of family and friends who were emotionally and physically invested in her safe return.

Charlotte Sena was rescued on Monday after being the victim of an abduction over the weekend.

But it's with great relief for the family - and deep appreciation for our law enforcement - that we are able to say that 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found safely on Monday afternoon, and the suspect apprehended.

GNA Morning Show talks to the aunt of Charlotte Sena

Jene′ Sena, Charlotte's aunt, talked to the GNA Morning Show on Tuesday Morning

On Tuesday morning, Brian and Chrissy from the GNA Morning Show spoke with Jene′ Sena, Charlotte's aunt about what the last few days have been like.

Jene′, relieved beyond belief and appreciative of the overwhelming community support, shared a story with GNA about something Charlotte's mother, Trisha, said to her just moments before they were informed by State Police that their precious little girl was found safe.

According to the young girl's aunt, parents Trisha and Dave were about to have some dinner just after 6 PM, when out of nowhere, Trisha became overcome with a feeling that was too strong not to share.

Mother's Intuition

Jene′ told GNA that as friends and family gathered around the campsite - hoping and praying for some good news - Charlotte's mom Trisha came out and said, "I don't know...maybe it's mother's intuition, but...she's coming home today!"

Ten minutes later, according to the young girl's aunt, a State Trooper who was flying up the road, came to a screeching halt, got out, and yelled, "We have her and she's OK!"

What came next, as you can imagine, was pure exaltation.

Shouts of joy echoed throughout the campsite and moments later, Trisha and Dave were taken to the hospital by the Trooper where they were reunited with their daughter.

All of us here at GNA are so happy that we can report a positive end to this harrowing ordeal. Thank you to all the men and women involved in the search and rescue of Charlotte Sena. We appreciate you all very much!

Listen to the interview here, as heard with Brian and Chrissy in the Morning on 1077 GNA

