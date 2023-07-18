Canna Crazy! New York’s Largest Weed Expo to Hit Albany this Fall

Canna Crazy!

Organizers of the "World's Largest" cannabis and hemp convention say they were so encouraged by the turnout at last year's event, they're anticipating an even bigger one when they come back to Albany in the fall.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash loading...

"NECANN’s 2022 New York Cannabis and Hemp convention in Albany was a HUGE success, with more industry attendees than all other 2022 NY conventions combined! The 2023 convention will be another sell-out, so don’t get left out, reserve your space now!" - NECANN

NECANN: The Largest Canna Expo in New York State

The expo will feature exhibits as well as guest speakers who will be on hand to discuss all facets of the industry for those interested in career growth, and selling, as well as the enormous economic impact it will have on New York.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

When is it?

The New York Cannabis and Hemp Convention is scheduled to take place September 29th and 30th at the Albany Capital Center over the course of two days.

NECANN is recruiting vendors/exhibitors now, and according to event organizers, "you will have the opportunity to connect with a highly engaged and diverse audience of cannabis industry professionals from across the New England region." If you're interested in being a vendor, click here for more information.

Event organizers expect this year's event to sell out, and vendors will have the opportunity to "showcase their products and services to a highly targeted audience, while also gaining valuable insights and connections within the industry."

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 17th, click here for more information.

