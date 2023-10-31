Keagen Hayes, Johnstown, last seen over the weekend

Police in Johnston are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile who was last seen on Saturday. The young man, named Keagen Hayes was last seen in Fulton County over the weekend. Have you seen him?

We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Keagen M. Hayes, a missing juvenile, who was last seen in the City of Johnstown on 10/28/2023. If you know his location please contact the station at (518)736-4021.

Mom pleads for her son's safe return

As you can imagine, this is a family's worst nightmare, and while police haven't given out a ton of information in regard to his disappearance, relatives of the young man have commented on Facebook urging people to share his photo.

A woman who claims to be Keagen's mom posted a message on the Johnston Police Department's Facebook page. In it, she pleaded for her son's return and even appeared to message Keagen directly.

"This is my son (please) any information you may have contact the Johnstown police department", adding "I just want him to come home I love u buddy plz let someone know ur (okay)😭"

What we know about Keagen Hayes

Sources on social media say that Hayes is 15 years old, and despite the photos, he is said to have dyed his hair all black. Some have speculated that he may still be in Fulton County, possibly in Ephratah, NY which is located just a few miles west of Johnstown.

