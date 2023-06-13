Beloved Actor Treat Williams Dies After Vermont Motorcycle Crash

The actor, 71, succumbed to injuries after being airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Treat Williams, whose popular acting credits include 'Everwood,' 'Hair,' 'Deep Rising,' and many others passed away Monday after a motorcycle crash in Dorset, Vermont.

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, an SUV stopped, signaled, and turned into his path and "...was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead." An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Williams was a resident of Manchester Center, Vermont, and was known to frequently travel through the Captial Region of New York, according to a Times Union story. In fact, you may recall he served pancakes to Albany TSA workers during the government shutdown back in 2019.

According to IMDB Williams was a New England native born in Rowayton, Connecticut in 1951. His other acting credits include roles in several TV shows like 'Blue Bloods' and 'Chesapeake Shores.' His most iconic and well-known role may be that of Berger in the 1979 movie 'Hair.'