The nation's premier outdoor retail outlet has announced plans to open its 4th New York state store.

With all the opportunities to fish and hunt in the great outdoors here in the Capital Region and all around us in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Berkshires, it really is surprising we do not already have a Bass Pro Shops. That is now set to change!

Chances are if you hunt or fish you have been to one, and it is simply a shopping paradise for anyone who loves the great outdoors.

And Bass Pro Shops says they have picked the perfect location in the Capital Region. According to an announcement from Bass Pro Shops "...the new 70,000-square-foot-store will serve outdoorsmen and women in greater Albany and the Adirondacks region of New York."

Where Is The New Bass Pro Shops Being Planned?

Google Maps Streetview Google Maps Streetview loading...

Bass Pro Shops says they are planning their new "destination retail store" in Clifton Park. In a post on his Facebook page Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barret says the outdoor chain is submitting an application to build on the old Northstar/Mohawk Chevrolet location on Clifton Park Center Road, right next to the Northway (Pictured above). Barret also said in his post "The renderings for the proposed store are very impressive. The new store is another important redevelopment project and a major investment in our community."

Bass Pro Shops says Clifton Park's proximity to the Adirondacks and ease of access for tourists heading to the region make the town the ideal site for this new retail location.

With the application process just getting started it is a wait-and-see for local fishermen and hunters on a timeline for the store, but its arrival is exciting nonetheless.

