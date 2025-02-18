Another new airline is being added to a busy Upstate New York airport. It will also offer direct flights to more warm-weather cities.

Breeze Airways announced that it will be flying out of Albany International Airport starting this June. The budget airline offers direct flights from New York's capital to Charleston, South Carolina, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. There is also a plan to add non-stop service to Fort Myers, Florida.

Fares will start at $49 for a one-way ticket.

Check out all of the non-stop and direct flights offered at Albany International Airport.