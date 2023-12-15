Enjoy these Rare and Vintage Postcards From 1961 Storytown, USA

Long before Dinosaurs roared in the valley and decades before the Steamin' Demon, Lake George was home to Storytown USA and much simpler times.

We're lucky enough to share with you rare, vintage Storytown USA postcards that date back to 1961 - just a few years after the legendary amusement park opened.

Check out the postcards below!

These were the days of bumper stickers, Mother Goose, Ghost Town, Windy Bill McKay, Ferris wheels, and tilt-a-whirls.

I remember my sister and I hopping in the back of Dad's old Buick Regal and heading up to Lake George on a warm, sunny Saturday morning to have a little family fun. Sometimes we did the theme parks, but most times we skipped the parks entirely and just strolled around Lake George Village.

We played video games in the arcades, watched the Minne Ha Ha out on the lake, scarfing down an ice cream cone while we window-shopped the souvenir stores near Frankenstein's Wax Museum

Storytown USA opened in 1954 and would have an incredible run as one of America's most beloved amusement parks. In 1983, ownership changed added more thrill rides and the name was changed to The Great Escape.

I was born in 1973 and don't have any memories of Storytown USA, but some of you might be old enough to remember how it looked, and these pics might warm your heart. Some of you might be too young to remember this nostalgic piece of Upstate NY history, and that's okay too.

Either way, enjoy looking through some old postcards from yesteryear - Storytown USA over 60 years ago!

