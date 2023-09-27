Almanac Winter Outlook Says Snowy & “The Brr Is Back” In Upstate NY
The Farmers' Almanac has revealed its extended forecast for Winter in Upstate New York. What can you expect?
One thing is for sure, do not expect the 70-degree temperatures we are having this week. And according to the Farmers' Almanac, do not expect another mild winter this year.
Now while we are a little early in the game to start pinpointing the weather we will get 3 to 4 months from now, it's always good to get into that mode of being prepared for whatever may come our way.
So what can we expect for winter 2023-2024 in the Capital Region and Upstate New York?
Farmers' Alamanc Says Snowy & "The Brr Is Back"
I guess after a couple of weak winters in a row we take this with a grain of salt, but the Farmers' Alamanc says we can expect cold and snow conditions in Upstate New York and the Northeast in general this winter. And their overall forecast for the nation is "The Brr is Back." Overall the Almanac is saying:
For those of you living along the I-95 corridor from Washington to Boston, who saw a lack of wintry precipitation last winter, you should experience quite the opposite, with lots of rain/sleet and snowstorms to contend with.
So for us here in New York, we could see more snow crawling up the East Coast to contend with. The Almanac is also saying we could see some bigger, single snow events in February and March!
The big question remains - will it get cold enough to really get a classic Upstate NY winter? A previous outlook from the Weather Channel says we have mild temperatures on the way and winter will be delayed - but only time will tell us which prediction is correct!